East Khasi Hills Police File Suo Motu Case Against Civilian After Viral Assault on Taxi Driver

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid public outrage over a widely circulated video showing a Mahindra Maxx taxi driver being assaulted and threatened, East Khasi Hills (EKH) Police has moved swiftly to dispel allegations of police involvement, confirming after an internal enquiry that the individual seen in the footage is a civilian and not a member of the force, while initiating legal proceedings in the matter.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated, “Following a video that has widely circulated on social media, in which a person was seen assaulting and threatening a Mahindra Maxx taxi driver and claiming he would put him behind bars, many alleged that the individual was a policeman. An enquiry was conducted, and it has been ascertained that the person in the video is not a policeman but a civilian. In this regard, a suo motu case has been filed, and legal action will be taken accordingly. East Khasi Hills Police is committed not only to maintaining decorum among its personnel and upholding the rule of law but, more importantly, to protecting citizens.”

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