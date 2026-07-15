East Khasi Hills Sets July 18 Deadline for Electoral Enumeration Forms

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The East Khasi Hills district administration has set July 18 as the target date for the distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll to facilitate timely digitisation.

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the house-to-house enumeration exercise by inspecting the work of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and BLO Supervisors across various Assembly constituencies and polling stations.

Baranwal urged all registered voters to visit their respective polling stations on July 18, collect Enumeration Forms if they had not received them, and submit completed forms to BLOs. He said the overall exercise would continue until July 29 but stressed that early collection would enable BLOs to complete digitisation within the prescribed timeline.

The Deputy Commissioner said the inspection assessed field-level implementation, challenges faced by BLOs and their interaction with voters amid public concerns over the revision process. He expressed confidence that the district would complete both the distribution and digitisation of Enumeration Forms within the stipulated deadline.

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