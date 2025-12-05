Mukul Sangma Aims to Disprove Brother Zenith's Political Aspirations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: First-generation Sangma brothers Dr Mukul Sangma and Zenith Sangma are once again in the spotlight as Meghalaya’s political landscape experiences a notable shift. TMC Legislature Party Leader and former Chief Minister Dr Mukul Sangma has vowed to prove his brother Zenith Sangma wrong following the latter’s decision to join the Congress. Speaking about Zenith’s move, Dr Mukul described it as an aspirational step. On his own plans, he added that he has already charted his path for the development of Meghalaya.

“So this is one thing I have said. Zenith may have thought his aspirations would be fulfilled if he shifts, but he may be wrong. I am telling you, he may be wrong and he will be wrong. I will prove it,” Dr Mukul said, reflecting on the implications of his brother’s decision.

On balancing family and political responsibilities, he stated that family remains family whether his brother Zenith moves to the Congress or elsewhere. “There are two things. One, I will not share my thoughts from a family perspective. Family remains family because whether he goes to the Congress or anywhere else, he remains my brother. But I want to tell you one thing, rather tell everybody: I may love my brother, I may love my sister, but once I decided to be in public life, I did not remain the monopoly of my family members alone. That means I have hundreds of thousands of brothers, hundreds of thousands of sisters, nephews, and nieces, and that is how I look at it, and that is the conviction with which I have been working. My work, which has spanned decades, will testify to what I say. You go to Ampati, you go to Garo Hills, and you see whether Dr Mukul has engaged in favouritism to enrich his own siblings and relatives. I think it has become necessary for all of us to understand why I did what I did—it was to lead by example. Maybe some other people will take cognizance of this approach and recognize its value because, more than silver or gold, one’s name and reputation carry higher value; how we want to be remembered matters most.”

On questions regarding his decision not to join the Congress, Dr Mukul said, “You are talking about bitter things. Now, the interest of the people of the state supersedes everything else. It also supersedes the interest of any political party or political dispensation. It is not that I nurtured bitterness, but if I share the truth, it may seem bitter. These are not things that happened overnight. I left the Congress after a very conscious decision. It is not that I just jumped out without thinking or without a plan for the future. I have a charted path for the state of Meghalaya, as someone who has had the privilege of serving the state and building it together with other leaders. I cherish that, and I still have time on my side. It is my binding responsibility to see that the state we have collectively built is protected from all perspectives, and that responsibility rests upon all the leaders. To deliver effectively, sometimes you must take another route, and that is precisely what I have done. In the Congress, similar challenges have occurred before—look at Karnataka or Meghalaya in the past. We have kept confidential how I navigated internal challenges within the party because otherwise, it could become unpleasant. These are matters we have responsibly kept close to our chest.”

