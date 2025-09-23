FASTOM Begins Indefinite Sit-In Protest in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) on Monday took to the streets in a show of force, holding a peace rally from Malki Ground that wound through the city before concluding at the same venue, followed by an indefinite sit-in demonstration.

According to FASTOM, roughly 2,000 teachers from across the state, including participants from the Garo Hills, joined the agitation in solidarity with the federation’s demands.

FASTOM Vice President told the media, “Since its inception in 2019, we have consistently demanded that the government upgrade all ad-hoc teachers to deficit category teachers.” Stressing the economic plight of educators, he said, “The work that we put in is not at all equivalent to the amount of money we receive.”

When asked about the course of action if the government fails to respond, the vice president asserted, “The sit-in will continue indefinitely—even if it takes days or weeks—until the government addresses our long-standing demands.”

