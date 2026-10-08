Shillong women protest patriarchy, raise concerns over violence against women

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: A familiar description of Meghalaya as a matrilineal society faced a sharp reality check on Wednesday when women gathered in Shillong to question whether the social status accorded to women within families has translated into greater security in public and private life. The demonstration focused on harassment, domestic violence, unwanted sexual attention, missing women and the persistent presence of patriarchal attitudes.

Rather than framing women's position through inheritance and family lineage, the protesters sought to shift the conversation towards what women experience in their everyday lives. Their slogans - "Come one, come all, watch patriarchy fall", "Matrilineal on the street, patriarchy in the sheets", "1 in 6 married women in Meghalaya faces domestic physical or sexual violence", "It's a dress, not our yes", "Momo chow, fried rice, men are full of lies" and "Ek kachori, do samosa, in mardon ka kya bharosa" - reflected their contention that a matrilineal social arrangement does not by itself eliminate gender discrimination or violence.

The demonstration assumes significance against the backdrop of official crime figures. NCRB data showed that 658 cases of crimes against women were registered in Meghalaya in 2024, up from 628 cases in 2023. The crime rate against women was recorded at 38.9 per cent, while the chargesheeting rate stood at 72.1 per cent. The protesters said the State's matrilineal identity should not obscure concerns over harassment, domestic violence and incidents that may go unreported.

"We are a matrilineal society, but that does not mean that there is no gender-based violence happening in Shillong. Shillong is becoming unsafe for women. There is harassment happening. It's just unreported," said Nivedita, one of the protesters.

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