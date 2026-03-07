FIR Filed Against Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Over Alleged Illegal Land Patta Distribution

The Nokma, or traditional headman, of Danakgre Akhing, Enilla Ch. Marak, and her daughter Amanche Ch. Marak have filed a First Information Report against Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, and several others, alleging illegal distribution of land pattas in areas falling under their Akhing.
The complaint adds a significant legal dimension to an already contentious land dispute in West Garo Hills.
According to the complaint, Enilla and Amanche Ch. Marak had previously filed a writ petition — WP(C) No. 671 of 2025 — before the High Court of Meghalaya at Shillong. The petition challenged what the complainants described as the arbitrary labelling of localities within Danakgre Akhing as Government (GAD) land, and the subsequent illegal settlement of that land.
The petitioners stated that the High Court had already issued notices to all respondents in the case last year, and the matter remains sub judice.
Despite the ongoing court proceedings, the complainants allege that a list of residents with plot numbers, land classifications, and land rates relating to the disputed area was circulated earlier this year.
They further allege that on February 11, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma personally distributed land pattas to residents at the Nikwatgre locality under Danakgre Akhing — and that payments were collected from residents in exchange for the pattas, even as the matter was pending before the court.
The complaint contends that distributing pattas while the case is sub judice violates the complainants' constitutional rights as traditional heads recognised under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. It further alleges that the action amounts to contempt of court and an infringement of customary land rights protected under tribal law.
The FIR seeks registration of a case against Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Charming N. Sangma, J.D. Sangma — chairman of TMB — West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Vibhor Aggarwal, the DC and ADC (Revenue), and other officials and leaders allegedly involved in the patta distribution.
The complainants attached supporting evidence with the FIR, including posts from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations and photographs from the distribution event.