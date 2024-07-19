Fish farmers honoured with awards in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Jokin Kurkalang, 50, from Mawkriah, Mawphlang, and Khlainbor Pale, 57, from Umkei, Umsning Ri Bhoi District, were honored with certificates, mementos, and cash awards for their outstanding contributions to fish farming in the State during the National Fish Farmers Day 2024 celebration on July 10, 2024, at Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand and College of Fisheries, CAU (I), Tripura, respectively. These farmers had been a pride for the State of Meghalaya and the Department of Fisheries.

Jokin Kurkalang was conferred with ‘Progressive Fish Farmer Award’ from Meghalaya along with five other progressive farmers of the Himalayan States at the Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research, Bhimtal, Uttarakhand. Supported by the Blue Revolution scheme, he has been practicing scientific fish farming in his 1-hectare pond, for the past 5 years with an annual fish production of 3,000 kg, and integrating his fish farm with aquapark and recreational activities like boating, etc; his income is therefore increase.

Khlainbor Pale was conferred with ‘Best Fish Farmer’ from Meghalaya along with other fish famers of the North Eastern States organized by the College of Fisheries, CAU (I), Tripura, in association with the North East Society for Fisheries and Aquaculture (NESFA), India. A dedicated fish farmer, Pale exhibited remarkable achievements in the field of Aquaculture since 2019 supported from the Blue Revolution Scheme, and supplemented with personal investment. Through his adoption of semi-intensive, meticulous pond management and consistent feeding practices, he was able to achieve fish production of 2,600 kg in 2022, 2,800 kg in 2023, and 2,400 kg in 2024, overcoming the challenges posed by Meghalaya's unique climatic conditions.

