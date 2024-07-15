Meghalaya: Department of Law (NEHU) hosts one-day workshop on New Criminal Laws 2023

SHILLONG: The Department of Law at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research - North Eastern Regional Centre (ICSSR-NERC), successfully organized a one-day workshop on the "Three New Criminal Laws 2023" at the NEHU campus on Saturday.

The workshop, which aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the new criminal laws introduced in 2023, was inaugurated by the Director General of Police of Meghalaya, I. Nongrang, I.P.S. In her keynote address, Nongrang delved into the key features and procedural intricacies of the new legislation. She emphasized the importance of responsible policing and the necessity for updated guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure justice. Additionally, she highlighted the challenges posed by new technological advancements, such as electronic documentary evidence, in the context of these laws.

The inaugural session was presided over by Professor D.K. Nayak, Vice Chancellor In-Charge of NEHU. Professor J.J. Mozika, Head of the Department of Law, NEHU, extended a warm welcome to all the guests, dignitaries, and participants. Dr. A.K. Singh, the Coordinator of the Workshop, provided an overview of the day's program, while Dr. Ranjit Sil, Co-Coordinator of the Workshop, proposed the vote of thanks.

The workshop featured two significant technical sessions. The first technical session was chaired by Smt. N. Nongkynrih, Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science, Shillong which also featured notable resource persons such as Advocate S.P. Mahanta, Senior Advocate at the High Court of Meghalaya; Ronak Kumar, Public Prosecutor, C.B.I.; Bipul Das, D.S.P., Crime Branch; and Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal from NEPA. Their presentations provided in-depth insights into the practical implications and applications of the new criminal laws. Second technical session took the form of a panel discussion, chaired by Dr. R.K. Mishra. The panel featured distinguished experts including Dr. Daiahunlin Mawlong, Dr. Arpita Singh, Dr. Umeshhwari Dkhar, and Yophika Grace Thaba. The discussion addressed various perspectives and interpretations of the new laws, facilitating an engaging and informative dialogue among the participants.

The workshop concluded with a Valedictory Session graced by Professor B. Panda, Honorary Director of ICSSR-NERC, Shillong, who served as the Chief Guest. His closing remarks underscored the significance of continual legal education and adaptation to evolving legislative landscapes.

The workshop was a significant step in fostering a deeper understanding of contemporary criminal laws and enhancing the capacity of legal professionals and law enforcement officers in the region, stated the press release.

