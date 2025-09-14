Former Meghalaya CM Dr. D.D. Lapang Passes Away at 91

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is in mourning following the demise of four-time Chief Minister and veteran statesman Dr. D.D. Lapang, who passed away at the age of 91 on Friday evening at Bethany Hospital, Shillong, after battling age-related ailments.

The Government of Meghalaya has announced a State Funeral in his honour, to be held at Student’s Field, Jaiaw, Shillong, on September 15 at 1:00 PM, followed by burial at Jaiaw

Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Weiking. As a mark of respect, the government has also declared a three-day State Mourning from September 13 to 15. During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across all government establishments, and no official entertainment will be held.

Since Saturday morning, political leaders, ministers, and citizens have thronged the late leader’s residence to pay their last respects. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who visited the family, described Dr. Lapang as a towering statesman and one of Meghalaya’s most enduring political stalwarts.

“It is a great loss not only from the state point of view but from my personal point of view also…Throughout his political career, he has done so much for our state, so much for our people. I have learned so much from him, and his works have been a great inspiration to me,” the Chief Minister said, extending condolences to the bereaved family.

Sangma also recalled meeting Dr. Lapang just 10 days before his hospitalization, noting his sharp presence of mind and alertness even in his advanced years. He remembered his first encounter with the leader in 1988, when his father, Purno A. Sangma, was Chief Minister, crediting Lapang with leaving a lasting influence on his own political journey.

Also Read: Meghalaya Govt Orders Crackdown on VVIP Culture