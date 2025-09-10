Meghalaya government cracks down on VVIP misuse, Tynsong asserts ‘no favouritism’

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a decisive move to curb the misuse of power and dismantle the entrenched VVIP culture in Meghalaya, the state government has directed police authorities to launch a stringent drive against violators of prescribed regulations.

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong, on Tuesday announced that the police headquarters has been instructed to act firmly against those illegally using black tinted glasses, sirens, air guns, or any items not permitted under government norms.

“Now I have given instructions to the police headquarters to go all out and check violations, whether it is black tinted glasses, sirens, or air guns. We will not tolerate anything that goes against the prescribed rules,” Tynsong said, stressing that the administration is committed to upholding the rule of law and accountability.

Responding to queries about reports linking a violator to a politician eyeing the Mawhati constituency, Tynsong categorically dismissed any chance of political interference. “No matter whom you are close to, whether ABCD or anyone in power, you have to follow the rules. There will be no favouritism,” he asserted.

