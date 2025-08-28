Former Meghalaya Home Minister warns of ‘undeclared war’ of infiltration

Correspondent

SHILLONG: Lahkmen Rymbui, the former home minister and chief adviser to the Meghalaya government, has expressed concern over what he called a "undeclared war" of infiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border, attributing it to the political unrest in the neighbouring nation in the run-up to elections. He warned that individuals are being forced to seek safety in other areas of their own nation or across foreign borders due to the unstable situation across the border, where parties are fighting for control.

“"The circumstances in Bangladesh are changing. We are unable to speak until an election is held. . We cannot say anything until there is an election. The situation is not that conducive. There are many groups who try to exert their own dominance over others. In that scenario there is always an attempt by the people to go to some other part of their own country or some other country. The government of India has so many mechanism to curb the infiltration as much as possible. BSF who are the sentinels of the border, they are doing their job but they have to do more. It is easier to fight a declared war but it is very hard to fight an undeclared war. This is an undeclared war by the infiltrators who want to infiltrate into Indian territory,” Rymbui said.

He emphasised that Meghalaya is not immune to these pressures, citing numerous instances of illegal migration that have been covered by the media, stopped by the BSF and police, and even brought to the attention of regional NGOs and pressure organisations. “There is an attempt of influx both inside and outside the country into the state of Meghalaya. This is the reality of the illegal Bangladeshi invasion that we have often witnessed in news reports. Along the border, police and BSF have apprehended a large number of infiltrators. Additionally, this kind of incidence has been recorded by border residents as well. NGOs and pressure groups have also been observed, and they have apprehended a large number of individuals who are travelling from outside the state. Therefore, it is a fact that many people who travel to Meghalaya in quest of work make an effort. It is our collective responsibility as citizens to stop this at any costs,” he said.

Rymbui argued that the state already has constitutional and legislative safeguards to deal with the issue, but insisted on effective execution. “Secondly, we have so many mechanism in the state of Meghalaya to prevent this type of illegal migrants, we have 6th Schedule, we have MRSSA 2016, we have other mechanism also to prevent infiltration from outside the state, or from across the border. Only thing is that we have to implement all mechanism in consultation with the Durbar Shnong and the villagers to prevent illegal immigration,” he stated.

On the long-standing demand for the Inner Line Permit, he maintained that the matter rests with the Centre.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope that a stable government in Bangladesh would pave the way for constructive engagement with India. “Elections are necessary for the people in any democracy so that the government of the people, by the people, and for the people, whoever is elected, can exist." We currently know that Bangladesh is under a caretaker government, so I hope that the elected government will be present so that India can speak with the people of Bangladesh directly and ask for their cooperation or direct assistance. I also hope that Bangladesh will hold peaceful elections as soon as possible, in which everyone should take part,” he said.

