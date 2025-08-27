AGP Invites Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to Foundation Day Celebration

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant gesture of regional camaraderie, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora led a high-level party delegation to meet National People’s Party (NPP) president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on Monday evening. The meeting was marked by warmth, goodwill, and a shared resolve to deepen cultural and political cooperation across the North East. During the interaction, Bora formally invited Sangma and the NPP leadership to participate in the AGP’s Foundation Day celebrations in Guwahati on October 14.

Taking to social media, Bora wrote, “I had the privilege of leading an AGP delegation to pay a courtesy call on the popular leader, National People’s Party (NPP) President and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, @SangmaConrad ji, in Shillong this evening.”

The AGP chief was accompanied by Working President and Assam minister Keshab Mahanta, Lok Sabha MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, and Rajya Sabha MP Birendra Prasad Baishya. Senior NPP leader James Sangma was also present.

Highlighting the historical ties between Assam and Meghalaya, Bora emphasized that the two states share “a unique bond of friendship rooted in history, culture, and people-to-people ties.” He added that the relationship between AGP and NPP is built on “mutual respect and a shared vision of strengthening regional identity and aspirations.”

Bora also lauded Sangma’s leadership, noting Meghalaya’s “remarkable progress, peace, and prosperity” under his stewardship, and extended best wishes for his continued success.

