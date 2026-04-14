Former Meghalaya MLA Esmatur Mominin Surrenders Before Police After Weeks on the Run Over Garo Hills Violence

Former Meghalaya MLA Esmatur Mominin surrendered before police in Nongpoh on Monday, ending weeks of evasion in connection with pre-election violence that disrupted the Garo Hills region ahead of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.
Police sources confirmed that Mominin had been absconding since the unrest broke out last month, and his surrender marks a significant breakthrough in the case.
The controversy traces back to March 9, when Mominin arrived at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura to file his nomination for the GHADC elections.
His presence at the DC office premises reportedly triggered immediate tensions, which quickly escalated into a law and order situation.
Later the same day, Mominin allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech at Chibinang, further aggravating the situation and leading to widespread chaos across parts of Garo Hills.
The incidents prompted police to initiate action and begin tracking down those responsible for the disturbances.
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According to police, Mominin surrendered on Monday afternoon in Nongpoh, where he appeared before authorities after weeks of evading arrest.
The case has drawn statewide attention due to its implications for electoral law and order, and investigators are said to be tightening the net around others linked to the disturbances.
Authorities said further details regarding the specific charges against him and the next steps in legal proceedings are still awaited.