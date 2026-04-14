Former Meghalaya MLA Esmatur Mominin Surrenders Before Police After Weeks on the Run Over Garo Hills Violence

Former Meghalaya MLA Esmatur Mominin surrendered before police in Nongpoh on Monday, ending weeks of evasion in connection with pre-election violence that disrupted the Garo Hills region ahead of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.

Police sources confirmed that Mominin had been absconding since the unrest broke out last month, and his surrender marks a significant breakthrough in the case.

What Triggered the Violence

The controversy traces back to March 9, when Mominin arrived at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura to file his nomination for the GHADC elections.

His presence at the DC office premises reportedly triggered immediate tensions, which quickly escalated into a law and order situation.

Later the same day, Mominin allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech at Chibinang, further aggravating the situation and leading to widespread chaos across parts of Garo Hills.

The incidents prompted police to initiate action and begin tracking down those responsible for the disturbances.

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