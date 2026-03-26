Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Welcomes Cross-Party Unity in GHADC Over Tribal Rights

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday welcomed a rare display of cross-party unity in the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), saying the convergence of leaders from rival parties was driven by genuine concern for tribal rights rather than political calculations.
The development has sparked speculation about a possible political realignment between the ruling National People's Party (NPP) and the Opposition Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC).
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The coming together of NPP and TMC leadership assumed significance as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma — two of the state's most prominent political figures — appeared to set aside their differences in the context of the prevailing situation in the GHADC.
Members of the District Council (MDCs) from across party lines, including TMC and independent MDCs, joined hands on the issue.
Conrad Sangma welcomed the collective stand, describing it as a strong and positive signal to the people of Garo Hills.
"When it comes to the people, different political parties and leaders go beyond party lines and look at what is good for the people and the state as a whole," the CM said.
He emphasised that the unity was centred on the rights and welfare of the tribal community of Garo Hills, and expressed satisfaction that political differences had been set aside in the interest of public concern.
The Chief Minister was careful to frame the development as issue-based, stopping short of indicating any formal political convergence between the NPP and TMC.