Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Welcomes Cross-Party Unity in GHADC Over Tribal Rights

Conrad Sangma welcomed the collective stand, describing it as a strong and positive signal to the people of Garo Hills.

"When it comes to the people, different political parties and leaders go beyond party lines and look at what is good for the people and the state as a whole," the CM said.

He emphasised that the unity was centred on the rights and welfare of the tribal community of Garo Hills, and expressed satisfaction that political differences had been set aside in the interest of public concern.

The Chief Minister was careful to frame the development as issue-based, stopping short of indicating any formal political convergence between the NPP and TMC.