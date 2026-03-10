Former MLA Assaulted at DC Office in Tura While Filing GHADC Nomination, Tension Grips Garo Hills

Mominin arrived at the DC office premises in the early morning, accompanied by fellow prospective candidate Enamul Haque and a group of supporters — reaching the venue even before the office officially opened for the day. Police noted that the formal notification from the West Garo Hills District Administration had not yet been issued at that point.

Word of the candidates' presence spread quickly, drawing a large number of members from several groups to the site. Despite security personnel being stationed at the entrance, the group members allegedly overpowered the guards and forced their way into the premises where the candidates were waiting.

In the commotion that followed, Mominin and Haque were reportedly assaulted, and several of their supporters fled the area.