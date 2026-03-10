Former MLA Assaulted at DC Office in Tura While Filing GHADC Nomination, Tension Grips Garo Hills

Tension gripped the plains belt of Garo Hills on Monday after former Meghalaya Legislative Assembly member Esmatur Mominin was allegedly assaulted when he arrived at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Tura to file his nomination for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections.
The incident occurred on the opening day of the nomination process and has raised serious concerns about law and order in the run-up to the April 10 council polls.
Mominin arrived at the DC office premises in the early morning, accompanied by fellow prospective candidate Enamul Haque and a group of supporters — reaching the venue even before the office officially opened for the day. Police noted that the formal notification from the West Garo Hills District Administration had not yet been issued at that point.
Word of the candidates' presence spread quickly, drawing a large number of members from several groups to the site. Despite security personnel being stationed at the entrance, the group members allegedly overpowered the guards and forced their way into the premises where the candidates were waiting.
In the commotion that followed, Mominin and Haque were reportedly assaulted, and several of their supporters fled the area.
Police reinforcements were rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control before it could escalate further. Mominin, Haque, and four of their supporters were taken into protective custody and subsequently shifted to Tura Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
Both Mominin and Haque are reported to be planning to contest the GHADC elections as Independent candidates from the Phulbari region.
Following the incident, security was significantly reinforced around the DC office premises in Tura. Members of several Garo organisations opposing the participation of non-tribal candidates in the GHADC polls gathered outside the complex and indicated they would continue their protest.
Police said security has also been stepped up across the broader plains belt region of Garo Hills in view of the day's events.
The incident has cast a shadow over the start of the GHADC election process, with the question of non-tribal participation in the council polls emerging as a flashpoint that authorities will need to manage carefully in the days ahead.