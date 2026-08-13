Former MLAs, Leaders Likely to Join Congress by September: Vincent Pala

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president Vincent H Pala has said the party expects former MLAs and other leaders to join its ranks by August-September, as political activity gathers pace ahead of the likely by-election to the Shillong parliamentary seat. With the by-election expected to be announced by October, the Congress has begun preparing to strengthen its organisation and consolidate its support base. Pala also claimed that the Congress was growing in Meghalaya and said the party was already preparing for the electoral contest.

"Not only the National People's Party, a lot of people are joining us too. By the end of August-September, you will see some leaders joining. Former MLAs and some leaders are expected to join the party," Pala said.

Pala said, "Congress is strong at the grassroots level. Only those voted by the people leave the party. Now those people have started coming back to Congress." He added, "Congress is growing in Meghalaya. We are already in the job, but I see this time the people are silent about the upcoming by-election."

Hinting at the ruling National People's Party, he alleged, "The moment you become an MLA or district president of the party, the present government will try to buy them. How long can you buy this with public money? Their campaign is all about giving money, so how far they will buy the people, we will see."

Elaborating on his allegation, Pala said, "The party, wherever they go, offer money. Every meeting they offer money. If you vote for us, we will give you Rs 20 lakh or Rs 40 lakh. The only way for the ruling party is to buy the people. They have bought the leaders; now they are trying to buy the voters."

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