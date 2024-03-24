Foundation Day of Bihar over with cultural extravaganza held at Raj Bhavan, Shillong

SHILLONG: A cultural evening was held at Raj Bhavan Shillong to celebrate the Foundation Day of Bihar on 22nd of March. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, presided over by the Governor of Meghalaya, Shri Phagu Chauhan, as the chief guest. It was basically in line with the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative of the Government of India, aimed at strengthening connections and fostering mutual understanding among people from various states and Union Territories.

Extending his best wishes to the Bihari people, the governor highlighted the rich heritage of that state, its contributions to the cultural and economic tapestry of our country. In his speech, he described the state from the days of Nalanda University as the sacred land of knowledge, the peaceful nature of their people bestowed upon by Gautama Buddha’s preachings under the Bodhisatva tree and the significance of Champaran where Mahatma Gandhi fought for Ahimsa (non-violence) for the first time by means of Satyagraha.

He also acknowledged Bihar’s significant strides in various fields through the contributions of famous men and women viz. the father of Indian Mathematics Aryabhatta, Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. He praised Bihar’s rich cultural heritage, diverse religious sites like Patna Sahib Gurudwara and Bodh Gaya and its natural beauty which attracts tourists from all over the world.

A splendid array of cultural performances showcased Bihar’s vibrant culture, arts, and traditions which by the Bhojpuri Samaj, Shillong. A play entitled ‘Vishwa Ka Pratham Gantantra Vaishali’ was also presented by the Indigenous Notion and Discovery of Inherit Art, Patna. The play was scripted by Anita Kumari and directed by Uday Kumar Singh. As a mark of appreciation, the Governor presented mementos to all the participants by the end of the celebrations on Friday.

This program was organized by Raj Bhavan, Shillong, in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Shillong, as stated by a Press Communiqué.

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections: Plantation drive at polling booths in Meghalaya