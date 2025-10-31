Garo Bodies Raise Alarm Over Illegal Mining in South Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Expressing strong opposition to alleged illegal mining activities in South Garo Hills, the Niksamso Garo Community Organization, along with several NGOs, has raised grave concern over reported unlawful operations in Paromgre and Asakgre villages - both located within an ecologically fragile zone known for its rich biodiversity and eco-tourism potential.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, the Niksamso Garo Community Organization (C.E.B.) Headquarters and NGOs of South Garo Hills described the activities as "a grave violation of environmental laws and customary tribal land protection provisions under the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India."

The statement highlighted that Paromgre, situated near the globally acclaimed Wari Chora Canyon - famous for its pristine canyon systems, lush green hills, and unique geological formations - serves as a crucial watershed area maintained under traditional community ownership. It warned that "allowing any form of mining within this region would cause irreversible ecological destruction and endanger the livelihoods of local residents who depend on eco-tourism, forest produce, and sustainable natural resource use."

The organizations further alleged that in Asakgre village, a private entity had "commenced limestone mining or exploratory work without lawful authorization from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), the competent authority under Paragraph 3(1)(a) and (b) of the Sixth Schedule." Community representatives reportedly found during an on-site inspection that the company's officials claimed to be conducting a "Survey of India" project, yet "no supporting documentation - such as a gazette notification, environmental clearance, or GHADC-issued mining permit - has been made available," raising serious doubts about the legality and intent of the operation.

Citing constitutional provisions, the statement reminded that "under Article 48A of the Constitution of India, the State is mandated to protect and improve the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife of the country," while "Article 51A(g) imposes a duty upon every citizen to safeguard and preserve the natural environment, including forests, rivers, and wildlife." Any mining undertaken without the requisite consent under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1976, it added, amounts to "a direct violation of law and warrants immediate investigation, cessation, and prosecution."

The groups have urged the Government of Meghalaya, GHADC, and relevant authorities - including the Forest and Environment Department and the Directorate of Mineral Resources - to "swiftly intervene and halt the ongoing unauthorized mining or survey operations in Paromgre and Asakgre." They further appealed for the "immediate declaration of these areas as eco-sensitive and no-mining zones to preserve their enduring ecological, cultural, and environmental significance."

"The natural heritage of South Garo Hills is irreplaceable once lost," the statement stressed, calling upon authorities to ensure "strict adherence to constitutional, environmental, and customary tribal land protections, thereby upholding the rights and integrity of the Garo community and its natural environment."

