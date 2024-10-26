Garo film ‘Chanchisoa’ by Elvachisa Ch Sangma & Dipankar Das selected to be screened in Indian Panorama

A Correspondent

Shillong: Garo film ‘Chanchisoa’ has been selected for screening in the 55th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Directed by Elvachisa Ch Sangma and Dipankar Das, Chanchisoa is among the 20 non-feature films selected for screening at the prestigious film festival.

The Indian Panorama, a flagship section of IFFI has announced the selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be showcased in this edition. The package of 25 feature films including 5 films from mainstream cinema have been chosen from a broad spectrum of 384 contemporary Indian feature films. The jury’s choice for the opening Film of Indian Panorama 2024 is “Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi)”.

Further, a package of 20 non-feature films will be screened in the Indian Panorama selected from a spectrum of 262 films. The package of Non-Feature Films exemplifies the capacity of emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values. The jury’s choice for the opening film in the non-feature category is ‘Ghar Jaisa Kuch (Ladakhi)’, directed by Harsh Sangani.

