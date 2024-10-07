Mizoram: Two Filmmakers Selected To Represent State At Busan Film Festival

Two promising filmmakers from each northeastern state were chosen to attend the festival as part of an effort to promote the talents in this region and to provide them with a diverse exposure.

Notably, the Busan International Film Festival happens to be one of Asia's most prestigious film events which will take place from October 2 to October 11 this year. Raymond and Andrew will be attending this vibrant film festival for five days.

Meanwhile, opportunities like these for the Northeast filmmakers have come in the past as well. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting had selected two filmmakers from each state in the region to attend the Cannes International Film Festival in 2023.

Napolean RZ Thanga and Aldrin Zosangliana were chosen to participate in the global event from Mizoram.