CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the Garo Hills could be used as a transit route by individuals involved in criminal activities, but ruled out any organised militant regrouping, stating that security agencies had no credible intelligence pointing to such an attempt.

Addressing media persons in Shillong, Sangma said isolated sightings of suspicious individuals did not necessarily indicate efforts by militant outfits to re-establish their presence in the region. He said there could be movement of individuals through the area, including suspected dacoits, but there was no intelligence suggesting a coordinated process of regrouping.

He added that organised militant activity would involve extensive coordination, meetings and organisational preparations, none of which had been indicated by available intelligence. Some incidents involving one or two individuals had been promptly addressed and were largely linked to suspected dacoits or other criminal activities, he said.

The remarks came after East Garo Hills police seized 380 live rounds of suspected Medium Machine Gun (MMG) ammunition from Rapdikgre village under Williamnagar Police Station.

According to a press release issued by Superintendent of Police Swapnil V Pawar, police received information on November 18 about ammunition allegedly concealed by unidentified persons in a jungle area of the village. A search led to the recovery of the rounds from a five-litre mustard oil jerry can.

Williamnagar Police Station Case No. 40/2026 has been registered under Sections 25(1A) and 25(1B) of the Arms Act. An investigation is under way to identify those responsible.

Asked about the recovery, Sangma said he was not aware of the details. He suggested that the ammunition could have been left behind from the period of insurgency, when similar recoveries had been made, but said he could not confirm this without further information.