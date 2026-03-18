Meghalaya Police recover lethal weapons during naka checking in West Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid the prevailing situation in Garo Hills, the West Garo Hills District Police recovered lethal weapons after intercepting multiple vehicles carrying several persons during routine naka checking at Aramile, in a significant preventive operation aimed at averting any escalation of unrest in the district.

Superintendent of Police, West Garo Hills, Abraham T. Sangma said, "It is hereby informed to the general public that on 16.03.2026, the West Garo Hills District Police, during routine naka checking at Aramile, intercepted a number of vehicles carrying several persons."

He stated, "During the thorough checking and search of these vehicles, the police team recovered various lethal weapons, including machetes, hammers, catapults and other items, which were suspected to be intended for use during the ongoing communal conflict in the district."

He added, "The suspected items have been confiscated. All the persons found in the vehicles were detained and interrogated. During interrogation, they stated that they were proceeding towards the plain belt area upon the instigation of the ACHIK NGO group. The district police are also examining the possible motive and any larger conspiracy behind such movement through other routes and areas in the district."

He further said, "The West Garo Hills District Police are maintaining strict vigil throughout the district, and naka checking has been intensified at all vulnerable points to prevent any untoward incident."

He also appealed, "Furthermore, the general public is requested to extend their cooperation and share any information related to such or suspicious activities that may disrupt law and order in the district with the nearest police station, outpost, beat house, or the Police Control Room (PCR), Tura, through the following mobile numbers: +918837423053, +917005530510, +919089199064."

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