GHADC Polls: Marcuise Marak Confident of NPP Victory, Hails Voting Reform

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: With elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) expected by year-end, National People's Party (NPP) Working President and Cabinet Minister Marcuise N Marak on Monday said the party was doing well in the Garo Hills and expressed confidence of winning the forthcoming council polls. Marak attributed the NPP's position in the region to what he described as key reforms undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K Sangma, particularly the decision to restrict voting in the district council elections to tribal voters of Meghalaya.

"It is the NPP party and our leader Conrad K Sangma who has taken bold decision in deciding that in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, it should be only the tribal candidates who has to contest it, And for that matter, a legislation was brought in GHADC, and later on, based on the 6th schedule of the constitution of India and based on the powers conferred to the district councils, based on the leadership and guidance of chief minister Conrad K Sangma, the GHADC has brought a legislation where only the tribals of the Meghalaya will be voting in the District council elections," the NPP leader said.

Marak said the reforms addressed demands raised by NGOs and other stakeholders in the Garo Hills and argued that the NPP leadership had strengthened its political connect with the region. "So, therefore, based on these reforms and based on the reforms, that is, you know, being demanded by all the NGOs and all concern from Garo Hills Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma brought Leadership where Garo Hills can trust," Marak said.

He added, "Garo Hills can rely on, And for that matter, I would Say that I'm very confident in winning the GHADC elections in the coming election. All tribals of Meghalaya can vote."

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