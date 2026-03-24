GHADC Makes ST Certificate Mandatory for Council Election Candidates

Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma attended a gathering of party cabinet ministers and MLAs at the NPP office in Tura following the passage of the resolution, and did not hold back in expressing what the development meant to him.

"This is a historic moment and a most crucial decision," Sangma said.

He noted that the District Councils were specifically created for the tribal communities of the region, and that ensuring only tribal candidates contest elections to these bodies was a logical and long-overdue step.

"For 74 years, no government or District Council has been able to achieve this, but today, under the NPP-led Executive Committee, I am filled with joy to see this decision finalised," he said.

Sangma also appealed for understanding and cooperation from all sections of society. "I hope that non-tribals will understand that the Council is specifically reserved for the indigenous people of the Northeast. I look forward to cooperation from all sides to ensure peace and harmony as we strive for the progress of the Garo Hills," he added.