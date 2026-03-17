Meghalaya Cabinet Extends GHADC Term by Six Months Amid Tribal Row

The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved a six-month extension of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), citing law and order concerns and an ongoing dispute over the participation of non-tribal candidates in council elections.

The extension takes effect from April 18, 2026, and runs through October 18, 2026.

The decision came after elections to the council, originally scheduled for April 10, were postponed following unrest in the Garo Hills region.

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