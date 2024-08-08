Global appreciation of Meghalaya’s handloom products highlighted

Shillong: Department of Textiles on Wednesday celebrated National Handloom Day 2024, at the U Soso Tham Auditorium, Shillong with Textiles Minister Paul Lyngdoh as the chief guest and an international textiles expert from Scotland, Dr Anna Louise Meynell, as the special guest , in the presence of Commissioner and Secretary, Arts and Culture FR Kharkongor, Padmashree Patricia Mukhim and government officials.

In his address, Paul Lyngdoh called on the need for collective responsibility from all the stakeholders in optimizing the exceptional talent of the State’s weavers encouraging third-generation weavers present to continue their ancestral tradition.

Lyngdoh highlighted the global appreciation of Meghalaya’s handloom products and urged weavers to innovate and compete in the international market. Today we are proud to show to the rest of the world that our fabrics and products are available at Ri Bhoi district and other parts of the state. He expressed his gratitude to all the stakeholders who are part of this journey, the potential that our state has, we would like to maximize our textile, not just in the rest of India but internationally.

The event featured the launch of the Meghalaya Textile Director- cum-Textiles Atlas and the department’s e-portal, as well as fashion shows by students of KL Bajoria College and designer Daniel Syiem, which were the program’s highlights, stated a press release.

