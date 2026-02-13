Government open to CBI probe into illegal mining: Meghalaya Minister

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid strong pressure over allegations of fresh illegal coal mining in parts of the state, MDA Government spokesperson and Meghalaya Health Minister Wailadmiki Shylla asserted that the Conrad K. Sangma-led dispensation has "nothing to hide" and is open to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry, even though it has already ordered a judicial probe into the matter.

With opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and accusing the government of failing to curb illegal mining, the political temperature has escalated sharply.

Seeking to reinforce the administration's transparency plank, Shylla maintained that the government acted with seriousness from the very beginning and had nothing to conceal.

"We are open to a CBI enquiry; there is nothing to hide. We take this very seriously, which is why the Chief Minister has ordered a judicial enquiry. We welcome it," Shylla said.

Defending the enforcement measures undertaken so far, the minister said the government had seized multiple trucks transporting coal and initially believed the consignments formed part of previously mined and officially recorded stock.

"Since the government has acted very seriously, we have seized many trucks of coal. As you know, coal that was mined in the past was on record. We thought this was that coal and that they were transporting it. But we were not aware that fresh mining was happening. That is why I am saying I was shocked when I went to the area and saw that fresh mining was taking place," he said.

In a candid remark that could further intensify the debate, Shylla admitted he was personally shocked after visiting the area and witnessing signs of fresh mining, suggesting possible lapses at the ground level in difficult and remote terrain.

Rejecting allegations that the crackdown was limited to so-called 'small flies', the Government spokesperson said authorities had also arrested mine owners as part of the ongoing investigation.

"We are going after everybody and not leaving anyone. Those arrested are not only drivers and workers; some mine owners have also been arrested," he said.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance stance, Shylla said the government is determined to plug any loopholes and ensure accountability.

"We are trying our best to ensure there are no illegalities. We have made seizures from time to time. The area is very difficult. We are taking action against those involved. We have directed the SP and DC to take action," he added.

