Meghalaya: 31 dead in East Jaintia Hills mine blast; 34 FIRs filed as crackdown intensifies

SHILLONG: The death toll has risen to 31 in the devastating coal mine explosion in the Mynsyngat-Thangsko area of East Jaintia Hills district, as the administration has filed 34 FIRs and launched an aggressive crackdown on illegal mining operations in the aftermath of the tragedy. The February 5 blast, caused by a dynamite explosion inside the coal mine, injured 10 others, triggered a massive multi-agency rescue operation and renewed scrutiny over unlawful extraction practices in the district.

Confirming the updated figures, the Meghalaya State Disaster Management Authority stated on Wednesday, "The death toll has risen to 31 and 10 injured."

With the search and rescue operation formally concluded, authorities have now shifted their focus firmly to enforcement and accountability. Manish Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills district, Khliehriat, said the administration has carried out strict enforcement drives over the past four days to seize coal, shut down illegal mines and make arrests.

He said officials have filed 34 FIRs and seized materials used in illegal mining as part of the intensified drive, which continues with the support of a District Task Force. Authorities have also instructed the District Transport Office, District Mining Office and other departments to initiate all possible action against illegal coal mining activities.

A thorough search of the Thangsko mines confirmed that no labourers or additional bodies remain trapped, based on assessments by NDRF, SDRF and SRT teams. Officials officially called off the search operation at 5 pm on February 9.

In a high-level review, the District Task Force held a meeting attended by officers from the District Mining Office, District Transport Office, all Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, the Superintendent of Police and other police officials to chart measures to completely stop illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district in the coming weeks.

The district administration has begun processing ex gratia payments for the next of kin of the victims. Eight families have already received compensation, while officials are verifying the bank account details of the remaining relatives to expedite disbursement.

