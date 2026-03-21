Hek Discusses Border Vigilance with BSF Amid Rising Immigration Issues in Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid growing concern over illegal immigration in Meghalaya, and following recent remarks by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad linking unrest in Garo Hills to cross-border infiltration, senior BJP legislator A.L. Hek on Friday held a meeting with Border Security Force officials in Shillong, stressing the need for heightened vigilance and strengthened border management along the India–Bangladesh frontier.

The meeting, held with senior BSF officials including the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General, focused on the challenges posed by alleged infiltration and the preparedness of forces deployed along the border. The interaction comes at a time when the issue has gained political traction, with the BJP increasingly foregrounding national security concerns in the Northeast.

Describing the deliberations, Hek said, “Today, I held a meeting with the IG BSF and DIG BSF, where we discussed the problem of infiltration. Our border must be very secure, and no illegal immigrants should be allowed to enter our states—not only our state but also other northeastern states bordering Bangladesh. During my discussion with the IG BSF, we emphasised the need to strengthen our battalions in border areas. Border fencing is ongoing, and the work is in progress.”

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