Historic first as Meghalaya flags off maiden coal rake from Mendipathar

SHILLONG: In a watershed moment for Meghalaya’s mining and transport history, the state witnessed its first-ever rake load of coal being dispatched outside its borders, as a goods train carrying legally mined coal rolled out of Mendipathar Railway Station in North Garo Hills district.

The historic consignment originated from Shallang in West Khasi Hills, one of the few areas with licensed coal quarries operating legally after the rat-hole mining ban imposed over a decade ago. The coal travelled nearly 120 kilometres, passing through Rongjeng, Songsak and Soksan before reaching Mendipathar, marking the first time Meghalaya-origin goods exited the state via rail from this station.

According to sources, around 270 trucks carrying legal loads of coal were deployed to move the consignment to Mendipathar. The coal was packed into 42 containers and dispatched towards New Delhi at around 8:30 pm on December 28, with the first batch weighing close to 2,500 metric tonnes. Mendipathar MLA Marthon J Sangma formally flagged off the maiden rake.

Terming the development a turning point, Sangma said the dispatch marked only the beginning of a new chapter for the state’s legal coal sector. “Everything was done legally after following due process. The coal came from a legal quarry in West Khasi Hills, with each truck carrying a legal load of 9 metric tonnes. All trucks arrived with legal challans issued from the same quarry and were verified by government departments. The government is serious about ensuring all legalities are followed, and we are extremely happy that the entire process was a success,” he said.

The legislator asserted that rail transport would prove to be a game changer for Meghalaya’s coal industry, which has long struggled with high logistics costs and regulatory bottlenecks. “The cost of transporting coal by trucks, even to places in Assam, is extremely expensive and time-consuming. There are many constraints even when all legal documents are in place. Using trains to transport coal will not only reduce costs for miners but also lower the price of coal originating from Meghalaya by a huge margin. This is a win-win situation for everyone,” the Mendipathar MLA said.

Coal from Meghalaya is known for its high calorific value and remains in strong demand across the country and in neighbouring Bangladesh. However, the prolonged ban on rat-hole mining drove investors and industries to alternative sources, sharply increasing prices and limiting the availability of Meghalaya coal.

Highlighting the wider economic impact, Sangma said the shift to rake-based transport would benefit multiple stakeholders. “Firstly, the government and the state will benefit from the royalty and taxes that legal coal will generate. These same funds can then be used to develop the state as well as the District Council. Further, the use of rakes will help Indian Railways earn much-needed income. Earlier, the station handled only incoming FCI rakes, but now legally mined coal will provide a further boost and justify its creation more than a decade ago,” Sangma stated.

The Mendipathar Railway Station, inaugurated in 2013, had until now largely remained underutilized for outbound freight. Saturday’s dispatch marked the first instance of goods produced in Meghalaya being transported out of the state through this rail link.

Expressing optimism about the future, Sangma added, “This is the first of many such goods trains that will ferry products from our state. Besides, this will also help create business opportunities for many along the route being used. Though specialized labourers handled the offloading and loading of coal onto the rakes this time, willing local labourers will also be included once operations stabilize. This is an opportunity for all to benefit, and we are hopeful that our coal and other products will reach markets across the country in the future.”

With the successful dispatch of the maiden coal rake, rail-based transportation is expected to significantly lower costs, improve availability and restore the competitiveness of Meghalaya coal in national markets, while giving fresh relevance to the state’s lone railhead in the Garo Hills.

