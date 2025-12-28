Meghalaya: NGHYF finds coal movement at Mendipathar legal, quells influx fears

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid circulating claims on social media alleging illegal transportation of coal to Meghalaya's only railway station at Mendipathar, leaders of the North Garo Hills Youth Federation (NGHYF) on Friday conducted a ground-level inspection of the site to verify the legality of coal procurement and its movement to the railhead. The visit comes at a time when rake loading and long-distance transportation of coal from Mendipathar to various parts of the country are expected to begin shortly, raising renewed public scrutiny over compliance, labour engagement and fears of influx.

The federation said its inspection was prompted by reports suggesting that coal from West Khasi Hills was being illegally routed to Mendipathar for onward transportation. According to the NGHYF, the coal presently being brought to the station is sourced from the Shallang area and originates from a scientifically approved mining setup that commenced operations earlier this year. After examining documents and on-ground processes, the federation said it found no irregularities in the movement of coal or other goods.

"We went to investigate the matter and, upon due checking of the documents, found that coal and other goods are being legally brought to the station and in regulated quantities. What we also found was that rice currently being offloaded here has benefited local labourers, who earn money by offloading these bags of rice from the train and loading them onto trucks, as reported by the labour union," said NGHYF president Panpan Marak.

Responding to concerns over possible influx linked to railway operations, the federation pointed out that more than a decade has passed since the Mendipathar railway line became operational, yet the apprehensions raised earlier have largely remained unfounded. Instead, it said, the railway has emerged as a crucial economic lifeline for local residents.

"Farmers are able to transport their vegetable produce by train and sell it in Guwahati markets, and cloth vendors are doing business by bringing clothes and garments by local trains. When the rail project to Depa was being proposed, as a member of the Garo Students' Union (GSU-Northern Zone), I was one of the main opponents of the project, fearing adverse outcomes such as influx. However, the people of the Mendipathar area welcomed it and are reaping the benefits. We cannot say that there is zero influx, but we have not seen the kind of incursion that we had feared earlier," added Marak.

The federation said it would place strong emphasis on the regulation of labourers, particularly with the anticipated increase in loading and transportation activities. NGHYF secretary Edbirth D Shira said a structured mechanism for labour engagement would be initiated after the New Year, with preference given to local workers from the Garo Hills.

"If backups are required or labour requirements are not met, there may be a need for labourers from outside the state. We have spoken to members of the labour union and also appeal to various CSOs to work on a mechanism to ensure that these labourers are issued proper IDs after verification, so that influx is completely taken out of the picture. We have formed this federation keeping this need in mind," said Edbirth.

Shira further noted that while rake loading may initially be confined to coal and rice, the rail network holds wider potential for transporting local produce to markets across the country, ensuring fair pricing and reducing dependence on intermediaries.

