HITO demands Conrad Sangma to relinquish CM chair for Khasi-Jaiñtia leader in second half of term

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO) has demanded that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma step aside in the second half of his term to allow a Khasi-Jaiñtia leader to head the government, arguing that the same principle of fairness and inclusivity applied in the recent cabinet reshuffle must also extend to the Chief Minister’s chair. In an open letter, HITO President Donbok Dkhar said, “While this spirit of fairness and inclusivity is welcome, it is also ironic that in matriarchal Meghalaya, there is now no woman representation in the cabinet after the exit of Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh.” He questioned whether, by the same logic that saw eight ministers step aside to make way for others, “Should not the Chief Minister also consider relinquishing his chair in favour of another leader, even if only for the second half of the term?”

Citing the historic precedent set in 1998 by the late P.A. Sangma and B.B. Lyngdoh, HITO reminded that “their act reshaped Meghalaya’s politics and stands as a model for the country, with lessons still relevant today.” The letter further pointed out that “leadership at the four highest constitutional positions in the state—Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition, Speaker and Deputy Speaker—rests with leaders from the Garo community, reflecting their strength and influence,” while stressing the need to ensure proportionate space for the Khasi-Jaiñtia region.

“Handing over the leadership to one of your senior colleagues would not only reflect your declared belief that ‘everything must be fair’ but also stand as a statesmanlike act in the footsteps of your late father, setting a new precedent in Meghalaya’s democratic journey,” Dkhar wrote, adding that fairness demands rotational responsibility even at the very top.

