Bernard N Sangma warns government against forcing PPP mode in Tura Medical College

SHILLONG: Member of District Council from Tura and State BJP vice president Bernard N Sangma has cautioned the government against forcibly pushing the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode for Tura Medical College, warning it could spark unrest in Garo Hills if people’s sentiments are ignored.

“We’re making a big mistake if we compare current situation in Garo Hills with Nepal. We are not from Nepal and the situation in Nepal is an explosion of a pent up poison for generations, which is also due to corruption. The situation in Garo Hills is, one, due to problem in GHADC, which the state government should take control of and provide a solution. But if it is trying to enforce PPP mode in Tura Medical College and try to force panchayati system against people’s wishes, and also not solve the GHADC problem, then all these put together may lead eruption of a different angle,” Sangma said.

He stressed that the ongoing agitation of GHADC employees over pending salaries cannot be equated with Nepal’s unrest. “GHADC issue of pending salaries, for which the employees are agitating, will in no way turn into a situation like that of Nepal, because it began in the GHADC compound and will end within the compound, we are not allowing it to deviate into political issue. But we are supporting them because it is also our problem.”

On Tura Medical College, Sangma backed the stand of NGOs opposing privatisation. “The NGOs are taking Tura Medical College as an issue and that is correct, because when foundation stone was laid it was meant to be a government medical college during former CM Mukul-led government, but now it is going to be privatised, which will be a big loss to the community. We are not an affluent community. And remember, this Sixth Schedule was granted to the Garos even before the Khasis and Jaintias, because we were the most backward class; and through agreement based on this Sixth Schedule we got this Medical College, but even that is being taken away.”

Alleging a hidden agenda, he said, “Why the government is trying enforce PPP mode? Because I feel that they are trying to shift the medical college in USTM, which is named PA Sangma Medical College to this Medical College. Pardon me, but think deeply and investigate it yourselves: how can a medical college be run without a hospital out there? They want to shift that medical college here that is why they are trying to make a PPP model here by any means. Who will benefit from it? The name of the hospital is going to be their own, hospital management will be their own. People of Garo Hills will not get a single post, they will bring people on contract basis, only NPP supporters will get jobs: what will the community benefit?”

Urging the government to respect public sentiments, Sangma warned of dire consequences if decisions were imposed. “That is why the stand being taken by our civil society groups are right – they are fighting for what is right so the government should not forcibly go ahead with this – this is not NPP’s property or a government property, but we, and all who were signatories of the agreement say this should be a government hospital, not PPP mode. But if you are comparing it with Nepal situation and are trying to turn it into Nepal issue, then I’m sorry. It’s you who are trying to make it a Nepal-like situation.”

He appealed directly to the Chief Minister and ministers. “Don’t go ahead with PPP mode forcibly, respect people’s sentiments. Try to understand what the community wants, and I want to say to the Chief Minister being A’chik, listen to what A’chik people are trying to say and what they want before going ahead with their decision. If you force your decision forward by appointing some priests and pastors in the committee, they are likely be attacked by people, so please respect them and don’t let situations like that to happen, because we are not undisciplined people. But if you poke at Garo people, remember, there are some of them who still have the blood of a warrior like that of early Garo head hunters. If you provoke them it may turn ugly and lead to bloodshed.”

Concluding his appeal, Sangma said, “So don’t say that we are going to trying to turn it into situation like Nepal, no, we are trying to prevent that kind of situation but it’s you who are saying this. It is you, the elected representatives of the people who should know and understand what the people want and fulfil their wishes. Therefore, don’t provoke the people, and don’t let the situation go the Nepal way. Hence, this is my appeal to you, let peace prevail in Garo Hills and please give the people of Garo Hills what you promised and listen to the voice of the A’chik people.”

