ICAR startup under 'Kiran' inaugurated at Umroi

A step forward has been taken with inauguration of the food-processing agric startup 'D. Sten Food Processing Unit' at Umroi in Nongrah township of RiBhoi district of Meghalaya on Tuesday. 'Prime Hub' program head Flo Oberhofer informed that the proprietor of the startup — Kong D. Sten — is among the top 50 entrepreneurs from the State, stated a release.

The unit was inaugurated by the Head of the Department (HoD), Social Science, ICAR, Umiam, Dr N. Uttam Singh in the presence of village headman and other officials. Addressing the gathering, he said that the region has the potential to be self sufficient in all aspects. Referring to the major reasons as to why some startups fail, he pinpointed these reasons as the lack of capital or funding and infrastructure, inefficient management as well as unsuccessful marketing strategies. He added that if these four major concerns are taken care of, then the start-ups will flourish. Singh further said, ''The initiative is a step to encourage entrepreneurs to be self reliant. This agricultural startup is unique as it uses locally available resources for the unit. ''Though the initiative is set on a low scale yet with correct measures and efforts from the State and the line department it will achieve great heights.''

