Meghalaya: KSU demands independent inquiry on blue-watered Lukha river

Meghalaya: Demanding effective inquiry to be conducted on the blue-colour of the river Lukha in East Jaintia hills, The Narpuh unit of the Khasi Students' Union on Monday wrote a letter to the District Commissioner of the East Jaintia Hills stating their concern. Mentioning that the river waters have been going blue every winter since 2007, the Union further hinted at the pollution caused to the river by the nearby industrial activities.

According to the members of the Union, the waters of the Lukha river turn blue every winter, becoming gradually unfit for drinking or any other utilities. Stating that it has also led to the death of fishes in the river, the Union wrote: "Thousands of fish died and the water is no longer fit for drinking." The mysterious colouring of the river especially agitates the Union as the river has always been declared as one of the clearest and most beautiful water bodies in Northeast India.

Reportedly the presence of cement factories, coal and limestone mining activities in the area have been suspected to be the reasons behind this alleged pollution. Several studies conducted earlier on the river revealed that the cause indeed was pollution caused by these industries and factories. In the words of KSU leader Kwillness Suchiang, the matter was taken seriously when fishermen complained of the poor quality of the river. "Many in the area blame the cement factories for the changing colour of the river water, coal mining for over 30 years in the area may also be one of the reasons," the KSU added.

This time however, the Students' Union wishes to reach at the bottom of the mystery by conducting specialized scientific studies, as has already been demanded by them. The Organization has also stated a period of three weeks for the completion of the inquiry. While the local villagers are already convinced that the damage is caused by the industrial activities herein, the Union demands necessary actions from the authorities in order to save the river and its beauty.





