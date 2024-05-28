IIM Shillong and Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) spearhead healthcare management programme

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: IIM Shillong in association with Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHO) organised a two-day Online Master Class on Healthcare Management on the 24th and 25th of May, 2024. This acted as a prelude to the 6-month Executive Program on Healthcare Management, to be jointly conducted by both the institutes, which is scheduled to start from June this year.

The focus of this Master Class programme was to prepare the participants for an understanding on the concepts of Management across different verticals of Healthcare and for better and safer delivery of healthcare services.

Dr. Vijay Agarwal, President of CAHO, emphasized the evolving mission and vision of CAHO during his speech. He traced the organization's journey from focusing on healthcare quality to becoming an international institute committed to patient safety and quality, aiding healthcare facilities in adopting best practices.

Professor Sanjeeb Kakoty highlighted IIM Shillong’s dedication to making a significant impact on the lives of people in the region and beyond. He stressed the importance of collaboration in achieving excellence and how IIM Shillong is leading these efforts.

Dr. Lallu Joseph, Secretary General of CAHO, emphasized the essential role of Healthcare Management in the system and the implementation of patient safety practices. She also discussed CAHO’s future initiatives and its collaboration with IIM Shillong to promote safer healthcare in the nation.

Designed and coordinated by Dr. Jeet Patwari, the Zonal Chair (East) of CAHO, the program attracted 262 participants from various parts of India and abroad. The technical sessions featured speakers such as Prof. Sanjeeb Kakoty and Prof. Rohit Joshi from IIM Shillong, Dr. Lallu Joseph from CMC Vellore, and Dr. Sanjeev Singh from AIMS, Faridabad/Kochi.

