IIM Shillong organizes a Leadership Excellence Program for School Principals

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Centre for Community Impact and Engagement for North-East (NE-CCIE), IIM Shillong successfully organized an event titled, ‘School Connect: Leadership Excellence Program for School Principals’ on June 14, 2024.

The initiative aimed at fostering collaboration among Principals and Senior Teachers from various schools in Shillong, will provide them with a robust platform to exchange insights and strategies towards advancing educational leadership and enhancing the education system's excellence.

The event witnessed participation from over 30 principals and senior teachers actively engaging in thought-provoking discussions and collaborative activities throughout the day. The programme proved to be a mutually enriching experience for both the educators and the faculty members of IIM Shillong.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session, setting the tone for dedicated discussions on crucial topics such as transformational leadership, holistic educational experiences and reflections on current opportunities and challenges within the education sector. The highlight of the event was not only the insightful sessions but also a campus tour at IIM Shillong, providing participants with a glimpse into the institute's world-class facilities and academic environment.

Expressing gratitude, the NE-CCIE team extended their heartfelt thanks to all participating Principals and Senior Teachers for their unwavering commitment towards educational excellence. The event, ‘School Connect: Leadership Excellence Program for School Principals’ marks a significant step in reaffirming Shillong's position as a pivotal educational hub for the North-East.

