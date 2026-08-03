Independent MLA R.G. Momin to join NPP ahead of 2028 Assembly polls

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Independent Rambrai-Jyrngam MLA Remington Gabil Momin has confirmed that he will join the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) ahead of the 2028 Meghalaya Assembly elections after receiving an assurance of a party ticket.

Momin said the move followed an understanding with the NPP leadership as the party prepares for the next Assembly elections.

Confirming his decision, Momin said, “Before the election, I will join the NPP. For the 2028 Assembly elections, I am planning to join the NPP as, according to our agreement, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the president of the Meghalaya unit of the NPP, assured me of a party ticket.”

Elaborating on the understanding reached with the ruling party, he said, “The NPP is looking at winnability in 2028, and according to our agreement, the party has agreed to allot me a ticket.”

Momin also pointed to his family’s growing association with the NPP, saying, “The MDC from the constituency is my nephew, and he has joined the NPP.”

Speaking about the electoral arithmetic in Rambrai-Jyrngam, he said, “The constituency has more Khasi voters, although there is also a sizeable Garo population. I don’t think there is any anti-incumbency, and I am not bothered. Once I have decided, I am going to contest on an NPP ticket.”

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