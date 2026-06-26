Meghalaya: Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar faces political test after supporters shift to NPP

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: UDP MLA from Mawkyrwat, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, admitted that recent defections to the ruling NPP have complicated the political situation in his constituency ahead of the next Assembly election.

Around 3,000 supporters and leaders shifted to the NPP in April, prompting concerns over Tongkhar's electoral prospects in a constituency where he won by narrow margins of 458 votes in 2018 and 1,272 votes in 2023.

Tongkhar, however, downplayed the impact, claiming that the defectors represented only a portion of his support base and expressing confidence that many could return to the UDP before the next election.

He ruled out any immediate plans to leave the UDP, stating that he remained committed to the party and its leadership under president Metbah Lyngdoh. At the same time, he acknowledged that political equations could change over time.

The legislator said the UDP and NPP enjoyed almost equal support in Mawkyrwat, citing district council election results, and stressed that development remained a key concern for voters. He also described the defectors as friends despite their political decision to join another party.

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