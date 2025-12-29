India slams Bangladesh’s ‘false’ claims on Meghalaya arrests

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Under mounting internal pressure, is Bangladesh making false and fabricated claims? Sections of the Bangladeshi media have begun circulating what Indian security agencies describe as misleading and unverified narratives, raising serious concerns over misinformation that could disrupt peace and tranquillity in Meghalaya, a sensitive border state already contending with complex transborder crime and security dynamics.

Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, categorically dismissed the claims, stating, “No arrest by us.” Echoing the denial, Inspector General of the Border Security Force OP Upadhyay asserted that there had been no arrests linked to the case by Indian authorities.

“Even there is no information from BGB as well,” the BSF IG said.

The controversy erupted after reports in a prominent Bangladeshi daily, quoting Dhaka Metropolitan Police officials, claimed that two accused in the murder of Osman Hadi — Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh — had fled Bangladesh via the Haluaghat border in Mymensingh district and were currently hiding in Meghalaya. Senior officials at Meghalaya Police headquarters rubbished the report, terming it “untruthful” and “completely false.”

In contrast, Dhaka Metropolitan Police maintained its position. Addressing a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre, Additional Commissioner SN Nazrul Islam alleged that the two primary suspects had crossed into India with local assistance. “Later, a taxi driver named Sami transported them to Tura city in Meghalaya,” the DMP official said.

Nazrul further claimed that Bangladeshi authorities had received informal information suggesting that two alleged facilitators, Purti and Sami, had been detained by Indian agencies — a claim categorically denied by both Meghalaya Police and the BSF.

Reiterating Dhaka’s stand, Nazrul said Bangladesh was pursuing the return of the suspects. “We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition,” he said.

