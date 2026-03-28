Indian Sailing League Launches in Meghalaya at Umiam Lake

Meghalaya has stepped onto the global sporting map with the launch of the first edition of the Indian Sailing League at the Umiam Water Sports Complex — a landmark event that brings together 14 teams and 58 international sailors from eight countries.
The five-day competition runs from March 27 to 31, and marks the first time the state has hosted an event of this scale on the water.
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Sailors from eight countries have made the journey to the expansive Umiam reservoir, lending the competition a genuinely international profile.
At the same time, a home team representing Meghalaya is participating alongside the global contingent — a detail that Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma highlighted with evident pride at the launch.
"With 14 teams and international sailors from 8 countries, this marks a major step in unlocking the potential of Umiam and positioning Meghalaya as a global destination for tourism and water sports. Glad to see our home team also participating in the League," Sangma said.
For the Meghalaya government, the Indian Sailing League is not just a one-off event — it is part of a deliberate, longer-term strategy to develop Umiam as an international hub for water sports and adventure tourism.
"The Indian Sailing League is part of our long-term vision to unlock the immense potential of Umiam and position Meghalaya as a leading hub for tourism, adventure, and international events. I have always believed that this beautiful location held untapped possibilities, and today's milestone reflects our commitment to transforming vision into reality," the Chief Minister said.
The timing is also significant. Meghalaya is preparing to host the National Games in 2027, and investments in water sports infrastructure at Umiam are being positioned as part of that broader preparation.
"As we prepare for the National Games 2027 and expand infrastructure and connectivity, our vision is clear — Meghalaya has arrived, and we are ready," Sangma added.
Umiam Lake — a large reservoir on the outskirts of Shillong — has long been a scenic backdrop for leisure tourism in Meghalaya. The Indian Sailing League represents a deliberate attempt to convert that scenic value into sustained sporting and economic activity.
The convergence of international athletes, domestic competition, and a local home team is being viewed as a strategy to build visibility and credibility in the water sports sector — and to signal that the state has the infrastructure and ambition to host events that attract global attention.