Indian Sailing League Launches in Meghalaya at Umiam Lake

For the Meghalaya government, the Indian Sailing League is not just a one-off event — it is part of a deliberate, longer-term strategy to develop Umiam as an international hub for water sports and adventure tourism.

"The Indian Sailing League is part of our long-term vision to unlock the immense potential of Umiam and position Meghalaya as a leading hub for tourism, adventure, and international events. I have always believed that this beautiful location held untapped possibilities, and today's milestone reflects our commitment to transforming vision into reality," the Chief Minister said.

The timing is also significant. Meghalaya is preparing to host the National Games in 2027, and investments in water sports infrastructure at Umiam are being positioned as part of that broader preparation.

"As we prepare for the National Games 2027 and expand infrastructure and connectivity, our vision is clear — Meghalaya has arrived, and we are ready," Sangma added.