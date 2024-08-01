Initiative to promote rich musical heritage of Meghalaya

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: In an exciting development, the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) has joined forces with Hard Rock Cafe, India to bring the sounds of Meghalaya to a broader audience. According to Jeremy Mawlong, member of Opus Production this collaboration aims to push local bands through an extensive tour across various cities in India, offering them unprecedented exposure and opportunities.

“The partnership will see talented MGMP artists performing at Hard Rock Cafe venues in major cities, allowing music enthusiasts nationwide to experience the distinctive melodies and rhythms of Meghalaya,” Mawlong told reporters.

According to him this collaboration not only provides a larger stage for Meghalaya’s musicians but also integrates the rich cultural heritage of the region into the vibrant music scene of urban India. He said that by combining MGMP’s grassroots approach with Hard Rock Cafe’s global platform, this initiative promises to enhance cultural exchange, boost local tourism, and celebrate the diversity of Indian music.

“Together, MGMP and Hard Rock Cafe India are set to create a symphony of cultures, resonating from the hills of Meghalaya to the bustling metropolises of India, ensuring that the voices of local artists are heard far and wide,” Mawlong added.

According to Andreas Nathaniel War, MGMP Season 2 coordinator, this a pioneering initiative aimed at nurturing and promoting the rich musical heritage of Meghalaya.

“Rooted in the vibrant cultural tapestry of this northeastern Indian state, MGMP is dedicated to discovering, supporting, and showcasing local talent,” War said.

The project provides a platform for budding musicians to hone their skills, perform before diverse audiences, and gain recognition beyond regional boundaries.

He said that eight months in with the second season, MGMP’s mission remains firm, to preserve and celebrate the unique musical traditions of Meghalaya while fostering the growth of contemporary music scenes within the state.

Also Read: Bryan Adams to Kick Off India Tour with Shillong Concert on December 10 (sentinelassam.com)