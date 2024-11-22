Irregularities Compel Meghalaya Police To Suspend Physical Efficiency Test

SHILLONG: The ongoing physical efficiency exam (PET) has been temporarily halted by the Meghalaya Police Central Recruitment Board because of anomalies found in the testing procedure at two battalions.

The PET at the 1st MLP BN Mawiong Shillong and 4th MLP BN Sohpian, which was carried out between November 18 and 21, revealed the anomalies.

Inspector General of Police Dalton P. Marak, the board's chairman, stated that the Central Recruitment Board is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of transparency and fairness in the recruitment process.

IGP Marak also added in a news release that all candidates will be given equal opportunity and that new dates for the PET will be announced later. He said, “It has been brought to the notice of the Central Recruitment Board that there were deficiencies in the Physical Efficiency Test conducted at 1st MLP Battalion, Mawiong and 4th MLP Battalion, Sohpian in the last four days (from Nov 18 to 21).”