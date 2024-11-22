Meghalaya Government Directed By High Court To Ban Plastic Under 120 Microns

SHILLONG: The state government has been directed by the Meghalaya High Court to prohibit the production, distribution, and use of plastics smaller than 120 microns in the state. This is a big move against environmental pollution and a difficult work for the executing authority.
A panel comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji and Justice W Diengdoh heard a PIL on the matter before issuing the historic ruling on Thursday.
The High Court ordered the confiscation of any materials smaller than 120 microns in width from producers, distributors, and consumers in addition to ordering the government to prohibit the "manufacture, marketing, and use of plastic of less than 120 micron width."
The government was also ordered by the High Court to conduct inspections in public areas to retrieve these goods and submit them to waste management, as well as to take timely and effective measures to ensure that plastic garbage is disposed appropriately.
In order to completely ban plastic in the State of Meghalaya, the PIL has sought the court to issue directions.
It has been requested that the government impose the prohibition order until substitute or substitutes are evolved to take over the use of plastics in the market completely.
“While entertaining the writ on 16th August, 2024, this bench presided over by the then Chief Justice, inter alia, ordered the Government of Meghalaya to take steps to totally ban plastic items in the State,” the bench said.
The bench has also noted that polythene, a polymethylene, is the source of plastic. Due to its advantages, it was and is still utilised for long-term, safe, and affordable material storage. Making bottles, bags, and other storage materials is one of its many uses.
Research and experience have demonstrated that these plastic items have some highly negative effects on the ecology and ecosystem, it claimed. It is difficult to recycle or safely dispose of plastic garbage.
“It causes waste management problems. It also affects the ecological balance and environment. Since plastic has a very long natural life, the dumping of plastic waste in public places, in water-bodies and elsewhere chokes the water-bodies, the drainage system and results in accumulation of garbage in public places,” the bench said.
