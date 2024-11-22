Meghalaya Government Directed By High Court To Ban Plastic Under 120 Microns

SHILLONG: The state government has been directed by the Meghalaya High Court to prohibit the production, distribution, and use of plastics smaller than 120 microns in the state. This is a big move against environmental pollution and a difficult work for the executing authority.

A panel comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji and Justice W Diengdoh heard a PIL on the matter before issuing the historic ruling on Thursday.

The High Court ordered the confiscation of any materials smaller than 120 microns in width from producers, distributors, and consumers in addition to ordering the government to prohibit the "manufacture, marketing, and use of plastic of less than 120 micron width."