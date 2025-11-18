I’ve been wrongly portrayed and misrepresented: VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Legislator from the Nongkrem Constituency and President of the Voice of the People's Party (VPP), Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, has asserted that he has been wrongly portrayed and misrepresented, maintaining that no amount of allegations or insinuations will weaken his resolve to fight for the people and the State. In a forceful statement, he appealed to citizens to recognize the larger battle at hand and stand firm against what he described as "evil forces" attempting to distort facts and weaken public understanding of their rights.

Basaiawmoit said, "Nothing can stop me, as all these allegations and insinuations will not be able to reduce the fire within me to fight for the cause of the people and the State." He urged the public to understand that this, in his view, is a struggle between good and evil, calling on "all the right-thinking people to join us in our fight against these evil forces."

He declared, "Hate me, call me whatever you want to call me, I don't care, as long as I follow God's principles and doctrines, when it comes to protecting the rights of my people, defending my land, which is a God-given right, and preserving our culture and the love of fellow human beings."

Emphasizing that his efforts have been consistently twisted by those opposing his principles, he stated, "I know I've been wrongly portrayed and misrepresented by those who are against this belief and principle, who are too afraid to see that this ideology will one day become an ideological power."

Basaiawmoit said he has been unfairly branded despite his attempts to educate people about their rights and expose what he termed hidden agendas. "When I try to correct the wrong, when I try to teach the people about their rights, when I try to uncover the hidden agendas of those vested-interest people who have been exploiting and manipulating the minds of the innocent all the while, I was instead branded as a holier-than-thou person, which I am not," he said.

Reiterating his determination, Basaiawmoit stressed, "Let me tell you in very categorical terms that nothing can stop me. All these allegations and insinuations will not be able to reduce the fire within me to fight for the cause of my people and my State."

He added that attempts to distort narratives are not new in history, noting, "As citizens, we need to be enlightened that this is not the first time in the history of mankind where there are people, or groups of people, who distort facts and manufacture false narratives to mislead the people in order to protect their interests."

