James Sangma files nomination for lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Accompanied by leaders of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA), National People's Party (NPP) National Working President James P.K. Sangma on Monday filed his nomination papers for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Meghalaya, asserting that an uncontested election would mean he would "collectively represent the entire state" in Parliament, as the ruling coalition showcased its commanding majority in the Assembly.

The filing of nomination papers turned into a show of political unity by the ruling alliance, with NPP National President Conrad K. Sangma, BJP legislator and Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai, United Democratic Party (UDP) legislator Nujorki Sungoh, Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, Daniel Langthasa and Mmhonlumo Kikon accompanying the candidate. With the MDA commanding the support of 51 legislators in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly, the coalition-backed candidate is comfortably placed to secure election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Addressing media persons after filing his nomination, James Sangma said that if elected to the Rajya Sabha, he would focus on long-pending issues affecting Meghalaya while also addressing emerging challenges that the state would have to collectively navigate in the future. He said he intended to be vocal in the Upper House and work towards ensuring that Meghalaya's concerns were effectively represented at the national level.

"I look forward to being elected and taking up the responsibilities of a Rajya Sabha member if they fall on my shoulders," he said.

Sangma said the candidature was the result of a collective decision of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance and described the responsibility entrusted to him as a privilege. He stated that his role was to serve the people of Meghalaya and that he would carry out any responsibility assigned to him by the alliance with commitment.

"These are issues that I intend to be very vocal about in the Rajya Sabha so that the voice of Meghalaya can be heard in Parliament," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, ministers, legislators, alliance partners and Independent members for supporting his candidature.

"I am deeply honoured and privileged to have been unanimously selected by the MDA," he said. Referring to the possibility of an uncontested election, Sangma said such an outcome would reflect a broad political consensus on Meghalaya's representation in the Rajya Sabha.

"If the election is uncontested, I will be collectively representing the entire state," he added.

Also Read: MDA’s James PK Sangma to file Rajya Sabha nomination papers Monday