James Sangma will champion Meghalaya's key demands in RS: CM Conrad Sangma

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The National People's Party (NPP) on Monday said Rajya Sabha nominee James P.K. Sangma would pursue Meghalaya's long-pending demands, including the Inner Line Permit (ILP), the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), measures against illegal immigration, amendments to the FCRA, strengthening of Sixth Schedule provisions and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP national president Conrad K. Sangma said James Sangma would represent the State in Parliament and act as a bridge between the State Government and the Centre. He said the nominee would raise issues related to governance, development schemes and legislative concerns affecting Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma said the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance had unanimously supported James Sangma's candidature and expressed confidence in the coalition's strength to secure his election to the Upper House. He added that the State would continue to pursue its key policy demands with the Centre through parliamentary intervention.

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