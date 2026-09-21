Northeast’s Terrain, Strategic Location Present Opportunities for Engineering Innovation: Mizoram Governor

New Delhi/Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General VK Singh (Retd) said the Northeastern region’s difficult terrain, ecological sensitivity and strategic location pose complex engineering challenges while also creating significant opportunities for innovation.

Addressing the Institution of Engineers (India) Industry and Education Excellence Summit and Award-2026, the Governor, highlighting the unique context of Northeast India, observed that the region’s difficult terrain, ecological sensitivity and strategic location create demanding engineering challenges while simultaneously offering opportunities for innovation. “The North East can become a living laboratory for resilient engineering in complex terrain. Mizoram, in particular, demonstrates why infrastructure must be terrain-sensitive, climate-resilient and digitally enabled,” he said.

General Singh (Retd) said that India’s long-term future rests firmly in the hands of engineers, calling upon them to strive towards realising the vision of a developed India - Viksit Bharat @2047. The event was organised at the SCOPE Convention Centre in New Delhi. The summit was held under the theme “Engineering India’s Global Footprint: Technology, Talent &amp; Trust.”

The Governor said that engineers have occupied centre stage in India’s development history and noted that nations no longer compete merely for markets but for technological leadership and resilience. India, he emphasised, possesses outstanding scientific and technical talent in large numbers, which must be harnessed effectively so that Indian engineering becomes synonymous with quality, reliability and trust. He urged engineers to give their best efforts towards this goal. The Governor spoke about India’s position and the need for further progress in areas such as Digital India, the space programme, geospatial technology, defence engineering, Artificial Intelligence and other emerging technologies, underlining the roles and responsibilities of engineers in these domains.(IANS)

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