Justice IP Mukerji Appointed as New CJ of Meghalaya High Court

New Delhi: The Central Government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice, notified on Saturday the appointment of Chief Justices to eight High Courts to fill key judicial positions and ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial system in various states.

According to the notification, Justice Manmohan, who is currently serving as the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the regular Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji, a sitting judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Similarly, Justice Suresh Kait, also from the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (ANI)

