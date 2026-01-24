Justice Katakey highlights regulatory gaps in Meghalaya’s coal transportation

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Justice B.P. Katakey (Retd), chairperson of the committee monitoring coal transportation in Meghalaya, has raised serious concerns about regulatory gaps amid signs of revived cross-border coal movement. He highlighted the absence of Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) check gates along two critical coal corridors in the state-Nangalbibra-Dainadubi and Nangalbibra-Gasuapara-warning that this absence has fueled allegations of illegal coal transportation.

Justice Katakey pointed out that Dainadubi is a key exit point for coal to Assam, while Gasuapara is the gateway to Bangladesh. However, there are no DMR check gates along the nearly 80-kilometre stretches between Nangalbibra and these exit points, which he described as a serious regulatory blind spot. He formally urged the Meghalaya Government to install check gates along these routes to enable mid-route verification of coal-laden trucks.

Recent developments in Bangladesh, which have seen a reduction in disturbances, appear to have revived demand for coal from Meghalaya. Justice Katakey noted that recent coal auctions showed that a significant portion of inventoried coal had been sold, indicating renewed demand, particularly from Bangladesh. He emphasized that the reopening of transportation channels must be closely monitored to prevent illegal coal from being transported under the guise of legal consignments.

He referred to past difficulties in coal exports to Bangladesh, linked to political instability, but noted that recent auction trends suggest improved conditions. A coal auction held on December 17, 2025, saw the sale of over 50,000 metric tons out of 200,000 metric tons on offer, confirming the renewed demand.

Justice Katakey warned that while transportation activity is likely to resume, vigilance is essential to ensure only legally mined or auctioned coal is transported. He emphasized that illegally mined coal should not be passed off as legitimate, and stressed the importance of monitoring coal movement closely to prevent such practices.

Justice Katakey called for heightened regulatory oversight and stricter enforcement to prevent illegal mining and transportation, ensuring that only coal from authorized sources reaches its destinations.

